UP Shocker: Youth Tied & Brutally Thrashed For Molesting 55-Year-Old Woman In Bijnor; VIDEOS Surface

Youth Tied & Brutally Thrashed For Molesting 55-Year-Old Woman In Bijnor | Twitter

Bijnor: In a shocking incident a youth was tied with a rope and beaten up brutally by a mob allegedly for molesting a 55-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor. The incident was caught in camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the youth is being tied with a rope and held by some people and is being beaten by another person with a stick in front of the villagers. The youth falls to the ground after being beaten by a stick.

The youth was mentally ill

The Police have informed that the youth is mentally ill and he is receiving treatment for his mental illness at a hospital. The incident occurred in Jhalri village where the Talibani punishment was given to the youth on charges of molestation.

There are also reports that cold water poured on the body of the victim after being tied with rope and thrashed brutally. The victim has been identified as Mohammad Shehzad who harassed and injured the 55-year-old woman while she was going to the farm.

Mohammad Shehzad allegedly also harassed another woman a day before

Earlier, Mohammad Shehzad allegedly also harassed another woman a day before he was thrashed. Angry over his act, the villagers tied him up with ropes and beat him.

The Police have registered a complaint in connection with the matter and have initiated a probe. The police is investigating the video and have initiated an operation to nab the accused.

These people took law and order into their own hands

These people took law and order into their own hands and beat up the youth. They should have handed over the youth to the police and should have allowed the law to take its course in connection with the matter.

The Police said that a complaint has been registered and the people who are seen beating the youth are being identified and actions will be taken against them.

The mentally-challenged youth somehow managed to escape from his house

The Police further said that the mentally-challenged youth somehow managed to escape from his house and harassed the two women after which he was thrashed by the villagers. The Police also questioned the family of the youth after the incident came to light.