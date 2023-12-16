Bihar: Man Tied To Tree, Thrashed With Broom After Being Caught In Compromising Position With Mother-In-Law In Jamui; Visuals Surface

Man Tied To Tree, Thrashed With Broom After Being Caught In Compromising Position With Mother-In-Law In Jamui | YouTube Screenshot

Jamui: In a shocking incident, a man was tied to a tree and brutally thrashed over an illicit relationship with his mother-in-law in Bihar's Jamui. The man was caught red-handed while making out with his mother-in-law by his wife other relatives. The man was then tied to a tree and was beaten by his wife and other relatives and the video of the incident went viral on social media.

He was caught by the villagers in a compromising situation with his mother-in-law

The man who has been identified as Sunil Kumar was caught by the villagers in a compromising situation with his mother-in-law. They tied the man to a tree and informed his wife about the same. The incident occurred in the Lakshmipur Police Station area of ​​Jamui district.

Sunil is a father of three children

It is said that despite Sunil being the father of three children, he got involved in a secret relationship with a woman from the same village, who is perceived as Sunil's mother-in-law.

They started meeting secretly during her visits to Sunil's house

They developed feelings for each other and started meeting secretly during her visits to Sunil's house. They used to meet each other often at night. One night, when Sunil came to meet his lover, the mother-in-law, in the darkness of the night in his village, the villagers caught them red-handed. He was tied and beaten up by other women with sticks and broom.

The villagers have only filed a verbal complaint

The villagers have only filed a verbal complaint at the Lakshmipur Police Station, but no written complaint has been filed there by anyone. The video of the incident is going viral on social media and the internet users are asking for same punishment for the woman who was equally responsible for the shameful act that defamed this sacred relationship.