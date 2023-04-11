Massive Influx of Tourists in Shimla: 30,000 vehicles enter city in 2 days to escape soaring temperatures | -(PTI Photo)

As temperatures soar in the lowlands of India, tourists are seeking refuge in the cooler climes of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. According to city police data, a staggering 30,000 vehicles have entered Shimla in the past 48 hours, with an expected influx of 4,000 to 5,000 more vehicles in the coming days. Hotels are running at full capacity as tourists from Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and other parts of India flock to Shimla to escape the scorching heat.

"We arrived here at around 2 am but did not get any hotels, finally we were able to explore and get a hotel by 6 am, and here tourists have rushed due to the long holidays. Hotels are full. We had to move around for 10-12 kilometres here." - Sanjeet, a tourist from Punjab

Traffic Snarls in Nainital as Tourists Flock to Nearby Areas

Similarly, nearby tourist destinations like Nainital in Uttarakhand are also witnessing a surge in tourist activity. The road from Kathgodam to Nainital has been congested with traffic as tourists make their way to the popular hill station. Tourists were stuck in traffic for over two hours on Friday, despite the usual travel time being a little over an hour. Nearby towns like Bhimtal, which is emerging as a tourist hub, are also experiencing a massive footfall of tourists who are unable to find accommodations in crowded Nainital or prefer a quieter stay away from the hustle and bustle.

"It usually takes a little over an hour to reach Nainital from Kathgodam, but due to the heavy traffic, we were stuck for over two hours on Friday." - Traffic police official

Unprecedented Visitors at Kainchi Dham After Virat Kohli's Visit

Kainchi Dham, a sacred spot near Nainital, has seen an unusually high number of visitors since Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's recent visit to the Ashram of Baba Neem Karoli. The usually serene and peaceful ashram has been bustling with activity as tourists from all across the country and even globally are drawn to the place after the celebrity couple's visit.

"Kainchi Dham has been witnessing an unusually high number of visitors since Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's visit to the Ashram of Baba Neem Karoli." - Local resident