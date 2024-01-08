Massive Fire Breaks Out In Car Parked At NH 44 In Delhi's Alipur Area; Horrific Visuals Surface | Twitter

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a massive fire broke out in a car on the highway in North Delhi's Alipur. The incident occurred near the Palm Green Hotel in Alipur on National Highway 44. The incident was caught on camera, and video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a Hyundai Santro has caught fire and massive blaze can be seen emanating out of the car.

The reason for the fire is not ascertained yet

There are reports that the fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire. Luckily, there was no one present in the car when the incident took place. There are no reports of any injuries or deaths due to the fire. The reason for the fire is not ascertained yet. However, an investigation is being carried out to find the reason for the fire.

Video of the car caught fire in Delhi

The fire did not spread in the area

The fire did not spread in the area, as the car was stationed on the side of the road on National Highway 44. Vehicular movement can be seen in the video on the highway. Many cars can be seen passing by the car that caught fire on the highway. The fire caught the front part of the car, and huge flames are seen emanating out of the car.

The front tyres of the car also caught fire

The front tyres of the car also caught fire, and flames can be seen emanating from the tyres as well. The video was shot by an onlooker and made viral on social media. The car caught fire in the night, and video has hit the internet today.