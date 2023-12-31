Car On Fire! Hyundai i20 Vehicle Goes Up In Flames In Delhi's Hari Nagar, Shows Video

Hyundai i20 car caught fire in Delhi's Hari Nagar on December 29 | X

New Delhi: A Hyundai i20 car went up in flames in Delhi's Hari Nagar locality on Friday, December 29. The video of the vehicle burning on the road went viral on social media.

The car turned into a ball of fire right in the middle of the road, showed the video.

According to a tweet by a user, the car was parked in West Delhi's Hari Nagar area near the CJHS dispensary in the DTC Colony.

The Delhi Police and the fire department reached the spot and extinguished the fire after an alert was raised.

Fortunately, no one was in the car at the time it caught fire. No injury or casualty was reported due to the incident.

However, the car turned into ashes within minutes of catching fire, showed the video.

The car model was both petrol and CNG model, said the user who shared the video. The fire is suspected to have taken place after malfunctioning in the CNG, according to reports.

Watch: Hyundai i20 car goes up in flames, burnt to ashes after catching fire.

आग का गोला बनी i20 हुंडई स्पोर्ट्स कार



हरी नगर इलाके मे मैन रोड़ सीजीएचएस डिस्पेंसरी डीटीसी कॉलोनी के पास कार मे आग लग गई कार मे पेट्रोल और सीएनजी दोनो थी आग की वजह सीएनजी बताई जा रही है



कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ,@DelhiPolice और दमकल कर्मियों ने समय पर पहुंच कर आग पर काबू पाया… pic.twitter.com/wni9FQNqID — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) December 29, 2023

Bengaluru incident

The incident of the car burning in the middle of the road reminds one of the Bengaluru incident that took place earlier this year.

An electric car caught fire in the middle of the road and the incident was caught on camera in Karnataka's Bengaluru in October this year. The video of a massive blaze erupting from the electric car did rounds on social media and the video showed that the car was burnt completely after it caught fire.