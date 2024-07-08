Massive Cybersecurity Alert: Nearly 1 Billion Stolen Passwords Leaked In 'RockYou 2024' Breach | Representational Image

Mumbai: A collection of 995 crore stolen password leaked online dubbed RockYou 2024 database posted on BreachForum by hacker with username ‘ObamaCare’ has led to major cybersecurity panic posing online security risks. It is allegedly the biggest collection of stolen and leaked credentials ever seen on the BreachForums criminal underground forum.

“It is a major cyber security threat with high risk of hackers using stolen login credentials to gain illegal access to accounts. Individuals should reset their passwords and enable two factor authentication to prevent their accounts being compromised and protect unauthorised access to sensitive financial and banking information,” warned a senior cyber security official.

The collection of stolen passwords of nearly 9,948,575, 739 unique passwords in plaintext format is an extension of earlier hacked databases of RockYou2021 of staggering 840 crore passwords with the new version adding another 150 crore hacked passwords from 2021 to 2024 of hacked data from 4,000 databases compromised over the last two decades.

Cyber security experts have warned of brute force attacks exploiting RockYou2024 to gain access to sensitive accounts of online banking and industrial systems.

The 10 billion compromised passwords pose a significant risks to both online and offline services including surveillance cameras, banking and financial systems, telecom services and public utilities accounts.