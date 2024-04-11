'Many Won’t Like My Picture With Indian PM': Newsweek Editor On Being TROLLED For Modi Interview

NEWSWEEK

The recent interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Newsweek magazine has triggered widespread discussions across the world. According to Newsweek, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Newsweek's written questions and followed up with a 90-minute conversation at his official residence with Newsweek President and CEO Dev Pragad, Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper and Editorial Director, Asia, Danish Manzoor Bhat. However Kashmir Origin Danish Manzoor Bhat who actually managed to get the interview was severely trolled on social media after he posted the excerpts of the interview.

Giving a few examples of the hard hitting comments posted by netizens, @RealNick05 said, "More like scripted interview." @sidd_sharma01 said, "It was a scripted stenography as highlighted by many renowned Journalists". Jagan Mohan said, "Noooooo. This is not the script you were expected to write. Here are some words you must absolutely use: Ultra-hindu nationalist. Merchant of Death. Mention Gujarat riots a couple of times. Nazi, Fascist, Dictator. What is happening to these magazines?!"

Noooooo. This is not the script you were expected to write.



Here are some words you must absolutely use:



Ultra-hindu nationalist. Merchant of Death.

Mention Gujarat riots a couple of times.

Nazi, Fascist, Dictator.



What is happening to these magazines?! — Jagan Mohan (@altvu) April 11, 2024

More like scripted interview. — nik (@RealNick05) April 10, 2024

I’m sure your interview had gone done well and you got your share of your fame. But did you dare to ask questions beyond the scripted ones approved by PMO ?



Beyond the prevalent narratives, some of these were to be asked as Kunal Shukla have asked ?



Chhattisgarh-based social… — Diptangshu Chaudhury (@ColDiptangshu) April 11, 2024

Danish's rebuttal to trollers

Giving a point by point rebuttal to the social media trollers over the Newsweek Interview with PM Modi, Danish took to X and wrote, "To my dear friends reveling in their trolling endeavors: Yes, I secured the interview with the Indian Prime Minister, if you try, perhaps you will too. When indulging in my work, ensure you peruse both the interview and its companion piece—they are a package deal. Before aiming your critiques my way (a privilege I generously extend to you), I recommend a thorough read. Only then, feel free to launch your critiques. I'll be here. Your opinions are noted, but rest assured, they do not disturb my peace."

To my dear friends reveling in their trolling endeavors: Yes, I secured the interview with the Indian Prime Minister, if you try, perhaps you will too.



When indulging in my work, ensure you peruse both the interview and its companion piece—they are a package deal.



Before… pic.twitter.com/nIBaS5uANd — Danish Manzoor Bhat (@TellDM) April 11, 2024

'Story of India must be told'

He further said, "The story of India deserves to be told without being patronising without the inherent bias that nothing could ever happen in developing nations. This needs to change. Countries are beyond their politicians and their politics. I say it again. On a personal level, I found the Indian prime minister to be solid leader who knows what he is doing, and also knows his shortcomings and is willing to work on those to ensure that the country he leads, progresses grows, and stays prosperous."

On allegations of being biased, Danish said, "And NO, am not condoning single thing that is wrong in the current scheme of things, but acknowledging what is right on merit. Fast developing nations like India are beyond how you perceive them as “land of snake charmers”, beyond their prime ministers — beyond the political parties and domestic squabbles."

'Even if I’m seen as the Devil’s advocate, I will bring out the other side'

Stressing on the need to courageously enlighten Global South about reality, Danish said, "If you didn’t like my interview with the Bhutan Prime Minister , now with the Indian Prime Minister, many of you definitely will not like other Asian leaders speaking to me in the days to come. But I will bring out the other side, and that is my promise to the people of the global south. Even if I’m seen as the Devil’s advocate. So be it. All stories need to be told and all sides deserve to be presented."

And last but not the least, claiming that objectivity itself is subjective, Danish ended his post in a very witty way saying, "I’m sure many won’t even like my picture with the Prime Minister of India where both of us are smiling. But that’s alright. I can live without your lectures. :)."

Several Netizens have also hailed Danish claiming his article to be a balanced piece of work that tells a story completely in the most unbiased manner. Dr. Praveen Sinha said, "The only problem these trolls have with you is that you were honest in your work." Sajid Yousuf Shah said, "Keep up the good work You don't need anyone's certificate."

The only problem these trolls have with you is that you were honest in your work. — Dr. Praveen Sinha (Trump ka Parivar) (@PS_IAIOC) April 11, 2024

Keep up the good work 👍 You don't need anyone's certificate. — Sajid Yousuf Shah (@TheSkandar) April 11, 2024

Who is Danish Manzoor Bhatt

Danish Manzoor Bhat hails from Jammu and Kashmir and is currently working with Newsweek magazine as Editorial Director, Asia. He gained widespread honour and blessings in 2022, when he was honored with Jaipur Foot USA’s first Global Humanitarian Award in Inspire GenZ . The award was given to him for for his work and efforts in helping scores of people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during the deadly second wave in India.