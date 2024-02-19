World Day Of Social Justice 2024: Why Are Equal Rights Mandatory For Inclusive Growth?

Canva/Pinterest

Equal rights are essential for a life of dignity. Although we must not limit the journey of social justice endeavours to a particular day, the World Day of Social Justice invokes global awareness to underline deep-seated concerns and highlight gruesome themes and blistering issues.

On the historical momentum of equal rights, the 'World Day Of Social Justice', it's time to recount the significance of social justice, which is directly linked to financial sufficiency and proper political representation.

'World Day Of Social Justice': From The Records Of History

The 'World Day of Social Justice' was recognised by the United Nations to restore peace and promote growth among developed countries, with a special focus on the marginalised sections and third-world nations. After the detailed world summit on the global strategy of social justice in Copenhagen, Denmark, the United Nations revised and took cognizance of the event in New York. This day was announced on November 26, 2005, and first celebrated on February 20, 2007. This was an inclusive attempt to bring the marginalized to the mainstream and fight against the chauvinism of religion, caste, gender, class, and race on a global scale.

The 2024 theme has emphasized labour rights and related six global events as decided by the International Labour Organization. The pressing challenges of working-class and blue-collar jobs have been underlined as the major areas of social justice.

Social Justice Is Equal To The 'Right To Live'

Social justice is essential to living with freedom, and dignity and to guarding fundamental rights. The UN highlights this day to shed light on social development and human rights to ensure peace and security.

Nobody can attain their original potential without fundamental rights and equal opportunities in terms of education, employment, and financial stability. The social disparity not only suppresses true capabilities but can also lead to gruesome consequences like violence or targeted outbreaks.

Indeed, life is much more than a matter of surviving and crawling through it! A slash of empathy, vitality, and activism is necessary to make this world a better place to live and bloom.