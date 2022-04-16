Many things to learn from Trinamool Congress: BJP MP Saumitra Khan after party faces defeat in West Bengal bypolls

Kolkata: After the poll debacle in two seats in the recently held bypolls, BJP MP Saumitra Khan said that the ‘inexperienced’ state leaders should be replaced in order to win Bengal.

“There are many things to learn from Trinamool Congress. The inexperienced leaders should be replaced or else there will be more debacles for the BJP. The suspended party workers should be immediately brought back and a review should be made for the debacle,” said Khan.

Criticizing the Trinamool Congress, Khan said that ahead of election through schemes like ‘Duare Sakar’ (government at doorstep) and ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ (scheme for women), TMC had won the hearts of people and also that ahead of 2024 election, the TMC will start more ‘public connect’ scheme.

“TMC knows how to play politics. Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections they will conduct Hindu festivals for public connect,” further mentioned the BJP Bishnupur MP.

TMC state vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar (who recently defected to TMC after being suspended from BJP) said that the BJP should start connecting with the grassroot.

“The BJP had won in the state after getting close to the grassroot workers. I have said earlier that the saffron camp should first connect with the grassroot and hear their problems as the present situation is grim for the BJP,” said Majumdar.

Taking further potshots at the state BJP, Majumdar said that those who are leading the state BJP are new to the party.

“ ‘Asahay’ (helpless) Majumdar (state president Sukanta Majumdar), ‘Virtual Chakraborty (state general organization Amitabha Chakraborty) and ‘Dhamki’ Adhikari (LoP Suvendu Adhikari) are new to the BJP and is leading the state. The BJP should think about their future moves,” further mentioned Majumdar.

After winning the Asansol seat, Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha also claimed that present BJP is filled with ‘arrogance’ for which he had left BJP despite being cabinet minister of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 08:02 PM IST