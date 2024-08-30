'Many States Not Making Sincere Efforts': Rajnath Singh Slams WB Govt Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | File

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government over its handling of the Kolkata rape-murder case, highlighting perceived deficiencies in state responses to crimes against women. Speaking at an event in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, Singh addressed the government's broader efforts on women's safety and health, referencing the recent horrific case involving a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital.

Singh reportedly described the incident as heart-wrenching and disgraceful, though he avoided explicitly naming the Bengal government, which faces accusations of a cover-up. According to an India Today report, he expressed disappointment that, despite the central government's strict stance and legal amendments, including the introduction of the death penalty for severe crimes like rape, many states still lack genuine commitment to addressing such issues.

"Our government has adopted a strict attitude towards crimes against women, but many states are not making sincere efforts in this direction," Singh reportedly said.

The Defence Minister praised the Narendra Modi administration's initiatives, including the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, which he claimed has positively impacted gender ratios in states such as Haryana. He also highlighted the increased participation of women in the armed forces as a sign of progress, asserting that the role of women in India's development is evolving positively.

INS Arighaat Commissioned In Indian Navy

Meanwhile, India's second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine was commissioned into the Navy on Thursday in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who said this will further strengthen the country's nuclear triad and enhance nuclear deterrence. The ceremony for commissioning took place in Visakhapatnam.

WATCH || India's second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, INS Arighaat commissioned into the Indian Navy on Thursday during a ceremony at the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.@indiannavy @IndiannavyMedia #INSArighat pic.twitter.com/yiTd6GjFv3 — DD India (@DDIndialive) August 29, 2024

The second Arihant-Class submarine 'INS Arighaat' was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Thursday at Visakhapatnam in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the defence ministry said in a statement.

In his address, Singh exuded confidence that 'Arighaat' will "further strengthen India's nuclear triad, enhance nuclear deterrence, help in establishing strategic balance and peace in the region, and play a decisive role in the security of the country".