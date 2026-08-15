'Many People, Forces Working Against India’s Progress': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls For Strong, Prosperous Nation To Become 'Vishwaguru' | Video | X @ANI

Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday called on people to strengthen India's independence by making the country happy, prosperous, and secure so that it contributes meaningfully to the world and becomes "Vishwaguru", noting that many people and forces are working against this goal.

He also emphasised that views of individuals may differ, but this diversity expresses unity.

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Addressing a gathering at the Sangh headquarters in Nagpur after hoisting the tricolour on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, the Sangh chief urged people to strengthen the nation without compromising on core principles and confront challenges to make it a guide to the world.

He said Independence Day is a matter of pride and celebration for all Indians. If the freedom struggle is counted from 1857, the country’s ancestors made continuous sacrifices for nearly 90 years to secure independence, Bhagwat added.

"We feel proud of their sacrifices and are happy that their struggle reached a successful conclusion. But along with this, we must also remember that preserving the freedom achieved through so much effort and sacrifice is our responsibility," he said.

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Citing Hindutva ideologue V. D. Savarkar, Bhagwat said it is the duty of citizens to ensure that all the noble, progressive and beautiful outcomes of freedom become part of the nation.

Bhagwat said the colours of the national flag, as we hoist it, convey important messages.

He said saffron represents action, knowledge and sacrifice.

"The freedom of a nation is achieved through hard work and sacrifice, and after independence, these qualities help make the nation prosperous and secure. The saffron colour reminds people of the need for sacrifice and dedication," the Sarsanghchalak said.

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When sacrifice, commitment, hard work and knowledge become part of people's lives, society remains peaceful and minds become pure, he said.

He further said white colour represents purity and inspires people to follow discipline while continually examining whether they are adhering to it. The result of these efforts is prosperity, represented by the green colour of the flag, he added.

Bhagwat said people are different as individuals and may therefore hold different views.

"However, this diversity also expresses unity. The Ashoka Chakra has many spokes, but all of them emerge from a single central point," he added.

Bhagwat said the wheel (Ashok Chakra) represents individual and social awareness, noting that its sharp spokes are kept within the limits of dharma, or discipline, so that society functions properly.

"That is why we have placed this Dharma Chakra at the centre of our national flag. While hoisting the national flag, we should reflect on the ideas represented by these symbols. We must bring the essence of that reflection into our own lives. This is extremely necessary," he added.

He said there is no doubt that India will remain an independent nation.

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"However, we must make the nation happy, prosperous and secure, and ensure that it makes its rightful contribution to the world. However, many people and forces are working against this goal and stand in our way. However, without abandoning our principles, we must face these challenges across the world and make India a nation that serves as a 'Vishwaguru', a guide to the world," he added.

Bhagwat added that India must become a country that makes a meaningful contribution to the lives of all humanity.

"This is our duty today. Let us reflect on it with this message," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)