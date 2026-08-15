Independence Day 2026: Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun & Many More Celebrities Share Heartfelt I-Day Wishes

Celebs Wish Happy Independence Day | Instagram

On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, many Bollywood and South Indian celebrities like Kangna Ranaut, Allu Arjun, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and others took to social media to share some heartfelt I-Day wishes, and wish their fans Happy Independence Day.

Akshay tweeted, "Hamare tirange ki shaan yun hi bani rahe, har dil mein ummeed aur har aankh mein ek behtar kal ka sapna rahe. Aap sabhi ko Swatantrata Divas ki hardik Shubhakamnaen. Jai Hind! (May the pride of our flag remain intact, may hope reign in every heart and the dream of a better tomorrow in every eye. Happy Independence Day to all of you. Jai Hind!)"

हमारे तिरंगे की शान यूँ ही बनी रहे, हर दिल में उम्मीद और हर आँख में एक बेहतर कल का सपना रहे। आप सभी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। 🇮🇳 जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/ymenfpicLd — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2026

Kangana shared a video on her Instagram story in which she is seen with the Indian Flag, and the actress and BJP MP used the song Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai in her post. Watch the video below...

Suniel Shetty tweeted, "Every time the Tiranga goes up, the heart somehow stands a little taller. 🇮🇳 Happy Independence Day... Always proud. Always grateful. Jai Hind! (sic)."

Every time the Tiranga goes up, the heart somehow stands a little taller. 🇮🇳



Happy Independence Day...



Always proud. Always grateful.



Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/H06PEXfV7N — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 15, 2026

Meanwhile, Prakash Raj, who is known for his controversial tweets, posted on X, "You called them pests...🙃 But they are generation next 😜 They can survive a nuclear test😂 So, dear Fraand... Your 56-inch chest Cannot survive their zest 😥 You better wish them the best... And take some rest 😴 Happy Independence Day (sic)."

You called them pests...🙃

But they are generation next 😜

They can survive a nuclear test😂

So, dear Fraand...

Your 56-inch chest

Cannot survive their zest 😥

You better wish them the best...

And take some rest 😴

Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳#justasking pic.twitter.com/OdqlUdWHrO — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 14, 2026

Kajol tweeted, "Looking at the world today I have a heart filled with gratitude for the people who have made it possible for us to say Happy Independence Day. Salute all the #navy #airforce #armypersonnel who make it so.. #JaiHind (sic)."

Looking at the world today I have a heart filled with gratitude for the people who have made it possible for us to say Happy Independence Day. Salute all the #navy #airforce #armypersonnel who make it so.. #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/WIM1ovj4Qi — Kajol (@itsKajolD) August 15, 2026

Check out the posts of the other celebrities below...

Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HR3lrSJBJt — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 15, 2026