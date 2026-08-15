Trisha Krishnan Sits In Front Row With Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Parents During Independence Day Event In Chennai; Video Goes Viral - Watch

Trisha With Vijay's Parents | X (Twitter)

On the occasion of Independence Day 2026, an event was organised in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, which was attended by Chief Minister Vijay. Apart from Vijay, many other known faces were spotted at the event, including Trisha Krishnan.

A video of Trisha has gone viral on social media, in which she is seen sitting with Vijay's parents at the event. The actress is seen happily interacting with his parents, and she is also seen having a conversation with other guests at the event. Watch the videos below...

VIDEO | Actor Trisha joins Independence Day function in Chennai; sits with Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's parents.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/vGqEMZahXU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2026

Actor #Trisha joins Independence Day function in Chennai; sits with Tamil Nadu #CMJosephVijay‌ 's parents. pic.twitter.com/9bgq3j0Zwh — Smriti Sharmaa (@SmritiSharma_) August 15, 2026

Trisha-Vijay Rumoured Relationship

While neither Trisha nor Vijay has confirmed that they are in a relationship, there have been strong rumours about it. Also, Trisha's presence at important events with Vijay fuels the rumours.

She was also present at Vijay's oath-taking ceremony earlier this year.

Vijay's Wife Withdraws Divorce Case

Meanwhile, Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, withdrew her divorce petition at the Family Court in Chengalpattu on August 7, 2026. There's no update so far on whether the couple is getting divorced or not.

Trisha-Udhayanidhi Stalin Controversy

Actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin was detained by Tamil Nadu Police on August 4, 2026, following an uproar over an alleged obscene, double-meaning remark targeting Trisha and Vijay. However, the same day, the Madras High Court directed the police to release him after questioning.

Vijay's Last Film

Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, which was released last month, received an average response at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 195.29 crore net in India, and the worldwide gross collection was Rs. 319.88 crore.

Trisha Movies

Trisha was last seen in Karuppu, which starred Suriya in the lead role. The film became a hit at the box office, with a collection of Rs. 198.18 crore net in India and a worldwide gross collection of Rs. 310.12 crore.

The actress will next be seen in Vishwambhara alongside Chiranjeevi, which is slated to release in October this year.