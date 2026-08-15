Tricolour Flies High In Beijing As Indian Envoy Vikram Doraiswami Leads 80th Independence Day Celebrations In China | Video | X / @EOIBeijing

Beijing: Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Doraiswami hoisted the tricolour at the Embassy of India here to celebrate the 80th Independence Day on Saturday.

A large number of Indian diaspora members attended the event, braving the pouring rain.

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After the flag hoisting, the gathering was moved to the auditorium on the Embassy premises, where Doraiswami read President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the nation.

He also distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions held in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

Later, children of members of the Indian diaspora participated in cultural programmes.

In Shanghai, Indian Consul General Pratik Mathur hoisted the tricolour at a ceremony attended by 400 members of the diaspora and Friends of India, according to a post on X by the Indian mission.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)