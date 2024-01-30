 Manvendra Singh Jasol's Wife Chitra Singh Dies In Car Accident In Rajasthan's Alwar, Videos Surface
Manvendra Singh Jasol's Wife Chitra Singh Dies In Car Accident In Rajasthan's Alwar, Videos Surface

Manvendra Singh Jasol's Wife Chitra Singh Dies In Car Accident In Rajasthan's Alwar, Videos Surface

Manvendra Singh Jasol and his son also sustained injuries in the accident.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 07:38 PM IST
article-image
Manvendra Singh Jasol's car after accident | X

Alwar, January 30: Former MP and Congress leader Manvendra Singh Jasol's wife Chitra Singh died in a car accident in Rajasthan's Alwar on Tuesday, January 30. Manvendra Singh Jasol and his son also sustained injuries in the accident, which took place on the Delhi-Mumbai highway. Manvendra Singh is the son of BJP stalwart and ex-Union minister late Jaswant Singh. What led to the crash was not immediately known.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma condoled demise of Chitra Singh. "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the injury to former Barmer-Jaisalmer MP Shri Manvendra Singh ji and his son and the demise of his wife in a road accident," he posted on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi. Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also expressed condolences on Manvendra Singh's wife's death.

Manvendra Singh Jasol Injured In Car Accident, Wife Dead

article-image

Rajasthan CM Condoles Demise Of Chitra Singh

article-image

Manvendra Singh Joined Congress In 2018

Manvendra Singh had quit the BJP and joined Congress ahead of the 2018 Rajasthan assembly election. He was fielded against the then Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje from her bastion of Jhalrapatan in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan. He had lost the election by huge margin.

In the previous assembly polls, the Congress fielded Manvendra from Siwana assembly constituency, which was earlier a part of Barmer and now included in the newly-formed Balotra district. He suffered a defeat again and BJP's Hameer Singh Bhayal was elected from Siwana.

