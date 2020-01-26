Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi bats for water conservation, urges people to share their participation stories

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to make efforts for water conservation and share the stories of their efforts through pictures and videos with the hashtag '#jalshakti4India' in order to inspire others.

"Today, the entire nation is eager to listen to the tales of our Jal Shakti champions. I request you to share your efforts or of those around you towards water conservation, through stories, pictures and videos with #jalshakti4India," the Prime Minister said in this year's first episode of his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat'.

"The ethos of public participation in the area of sanitation is rising rapidly on another front - water conservation. For water conversation, several innovative methods are being employed throughout the country. It gives me immense pleasure to note that 'Jal Shakti Abhiyaan', which began last monsoon season, is now becoming a major success through public participation," Modi said.

The Prime Minister noted with joy that ponds and tanks have been constructed in a big way and the best part was that people from all sections of society have contributed towards this endevour.

He later went on to give examples of Rajasthan's Jalore district where two historic baolis (stepwell), which had become heavily polluted due to the dumping of garbage, were revived by the locals.

"Under the Jal Shakti Abhiyaan, people of Bhadrajun and Thanawala villages took upon themselves to rejuvenate these water bodies... With these efforts, the two baolis have now got a fresh lease of life," Modi said.

Similar is the story of Sarahi Lake in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, he said.

"The lake was on the verge of extinction. However, the villagers through their strong resolve gave it a new lease of life. Another such example of people's participation is from the Suniakot village on the Almora-Haldwani Highway in Uttarakhand. From Tamil Nadu has emerged an innovative idea of rainwater harvesting through borewells. There are countless such stories of water conservation giving strength to the resolve of New India," Prime Minister Modi said.