Manish Sisodia requests for meditation cell, Bhagavad Gita after Court sends him to Tihar Jail

Sisodia is facing allegations of corruption in the liquor policy that was scrapped after Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab of a video showing Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia inside court premises. | ANI

New Delhi: The special court that sent Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, arrested in the liquor policy case, to judicial custody till March 20 on Monday has also allowed him to take prescribed medicines, a pair of spectacles, a diary, a pen, and a copy of Bhagavad Gita to Tihar Jail No 1. 

Sisodia requests for meditation cell

Sisodia has also requested the court to direct the jail authorities to consider him keeping in the meditation cell.

Special judge MK Nagpal sent Sisodia to judicial custody after noting that the CBI had not demanded further custody. However, the central agency may seek custody in the coming days if required.

Sisodia has applied for bail and his request will be taken up on Friday. He was arrested on February 26 and sent to CBI's custody for 5 days. 

"Mental harassment"

Sisodia had alleged in the bail petition that CBI officials were asking him the same questions again and again and that was casuing him mental harassment. 

The CBI, on its part, has claimed that Mr Sisodia had been uncooperative and evasive during the questioning.

Sisodia is facing allegations of corruption in the liquor policy that was scrapped after Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe.

