 Manipur violence: Over 5,800 people fled to Mizoram after clashes broke in state, claim officials
Aizawl district currently has the highest number of such displaced people at 2021, followed by Kolasib (1,847) and Saitual (1,790), the officials said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 09:53 AM IST
Manipur violence | Twitter

Over 5,800 people from violence-hit Manipur have fled to Mizoram and taken shelter in different districts, officials said on Sunday. A total of 5,822 people, belonging to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo community, are lodged at temporary relief camps across six districts of Mizoram, they said.

Aizawl district currently has the highest number of such displaced people at 2021, followed by Kolasib (1,847) and Saitual (1,790), the officials said. Meanwhile, Mizoram Lok Sabha member C Lalrosanga has endorsed the demand by Manipur tribal MLAs for a separate administration for tribals.

Claiming that tribal people can no longer exist under the Manipur government, 10 Kuki MLAs, including seven from the BJP, had on Friday urged the Centre to create a separate administration in the wake of the violent clashes.

About the Manipur clashes

The clashes had broken out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

