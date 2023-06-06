Manipur Violence: 1 Jawan Killed, 2 Assam Rifles Officials Injured In Clash With Insurgents In Serou

Representative image |

A clash between security forces and insurgents in Manipur's Serou area has resulted in the death of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds. The incident took place on the night of June 5-6, as confirmed by army officials.

According to the statement released by the Spear Corps of the Indian Army, the BSF jawan suffered fatal injuries, while two Assam Rifles personnel were wounded in the gunfire exchange in the Serou area. The injured Assam Rifles personnel has been air evacuated to Mantripukhri for treatment.

Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF & Police undetaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou in #Manipur. Intermittent firing between Security Forces & group of insurgents took place throughout night of 05/06 June. Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire

Security Forces' Response

Officials stated that extensive area domination operations were conducted by Assam Rifles, BSF, and the police in the Sugnu/Serou areas of Manipur. Throughout the night of June 5-6, intermittent firing occurred between the security forces and the group of insurgents. The security forces effectively retaliated to the attack.

Ongoing Search Operation

A search operation is currently underway in the area as security forces continue their efforts to neutralise the threat posed by the insurgents. The Army, Assam Rifles, police, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have initiated Area Domination Operations across the hills and valleys of Manipur.

About Manipur Violence

Manipur recently witnessed violence during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) on May 3. The rally aimed to protest the demand for including the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The march was a response to an April 19 directive from the Manipur High Court supporting the inclusion of the Meitei community in the ST category.

