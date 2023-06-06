Manipur Violence: Internet Ban Extended Till June 10 Amid Clashes In State | Representative image

The Manipur government has decided to extend the ban on internet services until June 10 in order to prevent further disturbances in the violence-affected state. The ban, which was initially imposed on May 3, will now remain in effect for five more days until 3 pm on June 10.

Reason for Internet Ban

The ongoing ethnic violence between the Meiteis, residing in and around Imphal valley, and the Kuki tribe, settled in the hills, has resulted in over 70 fatalities since the clashes began. The violence stems from the Meiteis' demand to be included in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Security Measures in Place

To restore peace in the region, approximately 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles personnel have been deployed in Manipur. Their presence aims to bring stability and maintain law and order amidst the unrest.

Appeals for Calm and Normalcy

During his recent visit, Home Minister Amit Shah urged both the Meiteis and Kukis to remain calm and work towards restoring normalcy in the state. He specifically called for the removal of road blockages, particularly on the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway-2, to ensure the smooth transportation of essential items.

Challenges Due to Road Blockades

This highway serves as the sole route for supplying goods to various parts of Manipur. Blockades on this route have been a recurring issue in the state, causing disruptions to the supply chain and leading to higher prices for essential commodities.

PIL Filed Against Internet Ban

Chongtham Victor Singh, an advocate with the Manipur High Court last week, filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the mechanical and repeated shutdown of the Internet in Manipur.

The petition said when the government claimed that the state was returning to normalcy, the same state authority continued to suspend the internet services.