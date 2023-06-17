Manipur: Unrest Escalates As Multiple Incidents Of Firing & Mob Violence Emerge

Fresh violence in Manipur | PTI

The volatile situation in conflict-torn Manipur escalated further as automatic weapons were fired from Kwakta in Bishnupur district and Kangvai in Churachandpur district. Intermittent bursts of firing continued throughout the night, accompanied by incidents of mob build-up and attempted vandalism. The joint forces of the Army, Assam Rifles, Rapid Action Force (RAF), and state police conducted a Flag March in Imphal East district to maintain law and order.

Attempted Arson and Vandalism

Reports emerged of an attempted arson at the Palace Compound near Advance Hospital, where a mob of around 1,000 individuals gathered and engaged in acts of vandalism. The RAF intervened by firing tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the mob, resulting in injuries to two civilians. Similarly, a mob of 200 to 300 people near Manipur University tried to vandalize the residence of a local MLA, but the RAF successfully dispersed the crowd.

Targeting of Police Station and BJP Office

Another incident involved a mob of 300 to 400 individuals attempting to vandalize the Iringbam Police Station's armor in Imphal West district. However, the RAF swiftly intervened, preventing further damage. Additionally, a mob targeted the BJP office at Sinjemai, prompting an Army column to disperse the crowd. The residence of the state BJP president, Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, was also targeted, but the intervention of the Army and RAF prevented any harm.

Recent Unrest and Efforts for Peace

These incidents follow the burning of Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh's home by a mob of 1,200 people using petrol bombs. The violence between two communities in Manipur has intensified in recent days, with political leaders' properties being specifically targeted. Despite the center's efforts to implement a peace plan, the law and order situation in the region remains extremely volatile.

