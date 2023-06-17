 Manipur: Unrest Escalates As Multiple Incidents Of Firing & Mob Violence Emerge
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaManipur: Unrest Escalates As Multiple Incidents Of Firing & Mob Violence Emerge

Manipur: Unrest Escalates As Multiple Incidents Of Firing & Mob Violence Emerge

Reports emerged of an attempted arson at the Palace Compound near Advance Hospital, where a mob of around 1,000 individuals gathered and engaged in acts of vandalism.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
Fresh violence in Manipur | PTI

The volatile situation in conflict-torn Manipur escalated further as automatic weapons were fired from Kwakta in Bishnupur district and Kangvai in Churachandpur district. Intermittent bursts of firing continued throughout the night, accompanied by incidents of mob build-up and attempted vandalism. The joint forces of the Army, Assam Rifles, Rapid Action Force (RAF), and state police conducted a Flag March in Imphal East district to maintain law and order.

Attempted Arson and Vandalism

Reports emerged of an attempted arson at the Palace Compound near Advance Hospital, where a mob of around 1,000 individuals gathered and engaged in acts of vandalism. The RAF intervened by firing tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the mob, resulting in injuries to two civilians. Similarly, a mob of 200 to 300 people near Manipur University tried to vandalize the residence of a local MLA, but the RAF successfully dispersed the crowd.

Read Also
Manipur Violence: In Worsening Situation, Congress Takes Jab At BJP; Says 'Modi Not Willing To Talk...
article-image

Targeting of Police Station and BJP Office

Another incident involved a mob of 300 to 400 individuals attempting to vandalize the Iringbam Police Station's armor in Imphal West district. However, the RAF swiftly intervened, preventing further damage. Additionally, a mob targeted the BJP office at Sinjemai, prompting an Army column to disperse the crowd. The residence of the state BJP president, Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, was also targeted, but the intervention of the Army and RAF prevented any harm.

Recent Unrest and Efforts for Peace

These incidents follow the burning of Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh's home by a mob of 1,200 people using petrol bombs. The violence between two communities in Manipur has intensified in recent days, with political leaders' properties being specifically targeted. Despite the center's efforts to implement a peace plan, the law and order situation in the region remains extremely volatile.

Read Also
Manipur Violence: Students Recall Fateful Day of Violent Mob Entering Their Hostel Premises
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Haryana: 1 Killed, Another Injured In Firing At Wine Shop In Gurugram; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Haryana: 1 Killed, Another Injured In Firing At Wine Shop In Gurugram; CCTV Footage Surfaces

FPJ Exclusive: Data Science, AI, And More In Focus For First Foreign Campus In Tanzania, Says IIT...

FPJ Exclusive: Data Science, AI, And More In Focus For First Foreign Campus In Tanzania, Says IIT...

Anugrah Narayan Sinha Birth Anniversary: Must-Know Facts About The Great Statesman And Freedom...

Anugrah Narayan Sinha Birth Anniversary: Must-Know Facts About The Great Statesman And Freedom...

IMD Predicts These States To Receive Heavy Rainfall; Check Details Inside

IMD Predicts These States To Receive Heavy Rainfall; Check Details Inside

Junagadh Violence: Gujarat Cops Thrash Men Involved In Clash Over Illegal Dargah With Belt; Video...

Junagadh Violence: Gujarat Cops Thrash Men Involved In Clash Over Illegal Dargah With Belt; Video...