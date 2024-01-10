Manipur Govt Denies Permission For Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

ANI/File

The Manipur government on Wednesday denied permission to commence the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East.

State Congress president Keisham Meghachandra, after meeting Chief Minister N Biren Singh, told reporters, “CM Biren Singh cited the current unfavourable situation in Manipur as the reason to decline their request to launch the rally."

Following the recent developments, the party, led by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), will initiate the event at a privately-owned location, he said.

Meghachandra mentioned that the party formally filed an application on January 2, requesting approval for the 66-day march, scheduled to be inaugurated by Congress President Malik Arjun Kharge on January 14.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the government's position, Meghachandra noted that he personally met the Chief Minister since they had not received any response to their application.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to begin in Manipur and will traverse 15 states before concluding in Mumbai on March 20. This yatra marks the second such event following the successful conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.