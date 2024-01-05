MP: Cong’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra To Cover 9 Dists In Seven Days

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will cover 700 kms across nine districts of the state in seven days.

The yatra will start from Manipur on January 14 and will conclude in Maharashtra on March 20, the party sources said here on Thursday.

A meeting was held at AICC office New Delhi to discuss the yatra schedule and also the preparedness of Lok Sabha elections. In the meeting, state Congress president Jitu Patwari and leader of the opposition Umang Singhar were present.

Congress leader Piyush Babele said that Rahul Gandhi's second edition of yatra has been renamed as 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and it will cover around 700 kms across nine districts in the state in one week.

The yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh through Gwalior from Uttar Pradesh and will cross Guna Ujjain and then enter Banswara of Rajasthan.

Earlier, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' that started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and concluded in Kashmir last year, had covered a major part of the state. The Congress state unit had organised 17 sub-yatras from different parts of the state.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' passed through Madhya Pradesh a few months before the assembly elections in the state. However, it failed to leave an impact.