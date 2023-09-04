Manipur: FIR Against 3 Members Of Editors Guild For Discrepancy In Report On Media Coverage Of Violence In State

Manipur CM N Biren Singh |

A case has been filed against three members of the Editors Guild of India who were part of the fact-finding committee formed by the Editors Guild on the topic of media coverage of the ethnic violence in the state of Manipur. The Editors Guild of India released its report on Saturday (September 2). However, one of the pictures in the report, had a wrong caption, which the Editors Guild also accepted and posted about on X. However, it was too late in the day as a case has been filed against three members of the commitee.

The case has been filed against the three members - Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan and Sanjay Kapoor, said Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

The Editors Guild of India posted about the error in the report on X. "There was an error in a photo caption in the report released on Sep 2. The same is being rectified and updated report will be uploaded on the link shortly. We regret the error that crept in at the photo editing stage," said the Guild in its post.

The All Manipur Working Journalists Union and Editors Guild Manipur on Sunday (September 3) termed the fact-finding report of the Editors Guild of India on Manipur crisis as “motivated allegations based on hearsay” and had urged the EGI to issue a clarification or else face a legal damage suit.

Read their full statement below.

EGI had announced fact-finding committee on July 26

Earlier, the Editors Guild of India on July 26 announced that it was forming a team of senior journalists for "a fact-finding mission" to record and analyze the coverage of the ethnic violence in Manipur in the local as well as national media.

In a statement, the Guild had voiced "deep concern" over the "discernible bias" in the coverage of the ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur on May 3.

"The primary aim of the team will be to provide an impartial and accurate analysis of the reporting of clashes, by both local and national media, and foster greater self accountability and reflection on press' conduct," the statement had said.

