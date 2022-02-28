Manipur Elections 2022: PM Modi urges voters to 'turnout in record numbers and cast their vote'

New Delhi: As the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged all voters, especially the young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Urging all those voting today in the first phase of the Manipur Assembly elections to turnout in record numbers and cast their vote. I particularly call upon the young and first time voters to exercise their franchise." Polling in as many as 38 constituencies spread across five districts including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi is underway for the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections.

A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, are in the fray for the poll.

Voting will continue till 4 pm. The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is contesting from his traditional home seat, Heingang constituency of Imphal East. Notably, the Chief Minister is seeking the fifth term in Manipur.

The BJP formed the government in Manipur in 2017 with the support of the National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front (NPF) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). However, this time the BJP decided to go solo and is contesting all 60 seats alone.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 08:42 AM IST