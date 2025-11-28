 PM Modi Unveils 77-foot Lord Ram Bronze Statue At Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math In Goa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Unveils 77-foot Lord Ram Bronze Statue At Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math In Goa

PM Modi Unveils 77-foot Lord Ram Bronze Statue At Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math In Goa

Before unveiling the statue, PM Modi visited Karnataka’s Udupi, where he held a roadshow after addressing the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme at the Sri Krishna Matha.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled a 77-foot-tall bronze statue of Lord Ram at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math in Goa’s Canacona as part of the mutt's 550th-year celebrations.

The statue, reportedly the world’s tallest statue of Lord Ram, has been created by renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, who also designed the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

According to reports, various programmes are being held from November 27 to December 7 to mark 550 years of the mutt’s tradition. The mutt, located in Partagal village in Canacona (South Goa district), was established 370 years ago.

An estimated 7,000–10,000 visitors are expected at the mutt premises each day during the celebrations.

FPJ Shorts
'Sarkari Nokri Hogi Ladke Ki': Netizens Refuse To Believe Wedding Pictures Of This Viral Couple Due To Groom's 'Looks'
'Sarkari Nokri Hogi Ladke Ki': Netizens Refuse To Believe Wedding Pictures Of This Viral Couple Due To Groom's 'Looks'
Rajasthan Land Dispute Turns Deadly In Alwar; Woman Shot Dead, Six Others Injured In Family Clash
Rajasthan Land Dispute Turns Deadly In Alwar; Woman Shot Dead, Six Others Injured In Family Clash
Massive Snake Spotted Gliding On Bicycle's Handle In Kerala, Netizens Use AI To Identify Species - Visuals
Massive Snake Spotted Gliding On Bicycle's Handle In Kerala, Netizens Use AI To Identify Species - Visuals
TG TET January Registration 2026 Closes Tomorrow; Check Application Fees Here
TG TET January Registration 2026 Closes Tomorrow; Check Application Fees Here

Before unveiling the statue, PM Modi visited Karnataka’s Udupi, where he held a roadshow after addressing the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme at the Sri Krishna Matha.

During his visit to Udupi, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa situated in front of the Krishna sanctum and unveiled the Kanaka Kavacha, a golden covering for the Kanakana Kindi, the sacred window through which saint Kanakadasa is believed to have had a divine vision of Lord Krishna.

At the event, Modi praised the good governance legacy of the BJP’s predecessor, the Jan Sangh, after joining one lakh devotees in reciting verses from the Bhagavad Gita during the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana at Sri Krishna Matha.

Read Also
Karnataka: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Udupi, To Lead Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana At Sri Krishna...
article-image

He recited the Bhagavad Gita along with more than a lakh participants, including students, monks, scholars, and people from various walks of life.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister fondly remembered the contributions of VS Acharya in Udupi. He said his visit held special significance, describing the town as the “karmabhoomi” of the Jan Sangh and the BJP’s governance model.

He recalled how, in 1968, Udupi elected Jana Sangh leader VS Acharya to the municipal corporation, laying the foundation for a new administrative framework. The cleanliness model seen today, he noted, was adopted by Udupi five decades ago, along with early advancements in water supply and drainage systems in the 1970s.

PM Modi added that the collective recitation of Bhagavad Gita shlokas by one lakh people showcased India’s spiritual strength to the world.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu Minister Under Fire After Women Dancers Seen Performing Before Him At Udhayanidhi’s...

Tamil Nadu Minister Under Fire After Women Dancers Seen Performing Before Him At Udhayanidhi’s...

Rajasthan Land Dispute Turns Deadly In Alwar; Woman Shot Dead, Six Others Injured In Family Clash

Rajasthan Land Dispute Turns Deadly In Alwar; Woman Shot Dead, Six Others Injured In Family Clash

SC Issues Notice On Plea Seeking National Guidelines Against ‘Menstruation Checks’

SC Issues Notice On Plea Seeking National Guidelines Against ‘Menstruation Checks’

Delhi–Telangana Crackdown Busts African Drug Cartel; Key Suppliers Held, Narcotics Worth ₹12...

Delhi–Telangana Crackdown Busts African Drug Cartel; Key Suppliers Held, Narcotics Worth ₹12...

UP: Four Arrested After SUV Attempts To Run Over Police Team In Kotwali Area

UP: Four Arrested After SUV Attempts To Run Over Police Team In Kotwali Area