Manipur Elections 2022: Candidates and constituency to watch out for

Manipur assemble elections will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

Manipur has 60 constituencies, Out of which 40 are in the valley and 20 in the hills. Magic figure for any party to form the government in Manipur is 31.

Congress has done alliance with CPI, CPI(M), RSP, JD(S), and Forward Block for assembly elections in Manipur. Where as 10 members of the Congress have joined the BJP have been given tickets.

In this political battle its interesting to see key candidates and constituencies which will make this election more interesting.

Key candidates and Constituencies:

Former Manipur Congress chief Govindas Konthoujam Singh, recently joined the BJP and has become successful to get ticket from the party. If he wins it will be tough for Congress as they couldn't stop their states chief from changing the party. In this constituency, Congress has to focus more to stop further loss of the party.

Important candidates in Manipur:

Okram Ibobi Singh - Congress - He was CM of the state from 2002 to 2017. In 2012, also he played major role in Congress's win in the state election for the third time with an absolute majority by winning 42 seats.

Nongthombam Biren Singh- (BJP) He was earlier in Congress and later joined BJP in 2016. He played major role to form BJP government in 2017 in alliance with other parties. As a chief minister also his constituency will be key focus for the people.

Other important candidates in Manipur

The Manipur BJP has given tickets to only three women and one Muslim candidate. Former Manipur Congress chief who joined the BJP, Govindas Konthoujam, has also got a party ticket to contest the election. It will be interesting to see if people choose former Congress chief who left the party during election.

Other candidates of Congress may also play major role on results day are Hijam Nutanchandra Singh from Thangmeiband, Moirangthem Momo Singh from Sagolband, Ningombam Helendro Singh from Yaiskul, and Ningthoujam Biren Singh from Sekmai (SC).

The party has also given tickets to Ningthoujam Joykumar Singh from Bishenpur, Pukhrem Sharatchandra Singh from Moirang, Badrur Rahman from Jiribam, Dr. Jangkhopao Haokip from Chandel (ST), Kipgen from Kangpokpi, and Mangchinkhup Paite from Churachandpur (ST).

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 07:24 PM IST