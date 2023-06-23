Manipur: Armed Miscreants Open Fire In Urangpat And Gwaltabi; Indian Army Responds

In another concerning incident today amid ongoing violence, a group of armed miscreants infiltrated the Urangpat and Gwaltabi areas in Manipur's Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts. According to the latest update by Spear Corps, Indian Army, the miscreants were seen firing automatic weapons towards the villages in these regions.

In response to the threat, Security Forces Columns swiftly deployed in the affected vacant villages, demonstrating a well-calibrated approach to minimise collateral damage. Their objective is to neutralise the armed miscreants and restore peace in the area.

However, the situation has been further complicated as a large group of women, reportedly part of a mob in the YKPI and Seijang areas, are hindering the movement of additional security force columns into the region. Their actions are causing obstacles in the swift response to the ongoing crisis.

This is a developing story...