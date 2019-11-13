Man who slapped NCP chief Sharad Pawar arrested after 8 years

Arvinder Singh, also known as Harvinder Singh who had slapped NCP chief and the then Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar in 2011 has finally been nabbed by the Delhi police after evading arrest for a long time. He was declared as a Proclaimed Offender by Delhi court in 2014.

According to the police, a dedicated team of officers under the supervision of Akhileshwar Swaroop Yadav, ACP Connaught Place and Inspector Vikramjit Singh SHO, Mandir Marg arrested Arvinder Singh. After receiving the whereabouts of the offender, the Delhi police arrested him.

The 36-year-old was charged for two assault cases, one of them being of Sharad Pawar and the other of a police constable.

The first case against him was registered on November 24, 2011, at Connaught Place Police Station after he attacked Pawar at the capital’s NDMC Centre over rising prices of essential commodities. "This is my answer to corrupt politicians," he had shouted while he was being taken away by security guards soon after the incident.