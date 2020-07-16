Man takes flight from Delhi to Kolkata with COVID-19 positive results in his pocket

In a rather alarming turn of events, a man travelled from Delhi to Kolkata via Guwahati while knowing that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had taken a Spicejet flight on Tuesday.

It remains unclear as to how he had managed to come this far after testing positive. However, the man has not shown any symptoms, and could thus pass screening posts with ease. According to The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram, the West Bengal State Health officials who carry out thermal screening of arriving passengers had let him go through as as he showed no symptoms.

It was at this time that the man finally decided to make use of the COVID-19 test report that he had had with him throughout. Showing it to officials, the man said that he wanted to be admitted to a quarantine centre.

According to officials, he has now been admitted to a hospital.