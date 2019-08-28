Man kills wife for dowry; gets life imprisonment

Dumka: A Dumka court has awarded life imprisonment to a man and his parents for killing his wife for dowry at Vrindavani village of the district three years ago.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (2nd), Pawan Kumar, on Tuesday convicted the man, Jogeswar Pal, his father Badal Pal and mother Jyosnha Pal. The woman's parents had filed an FIR against Jogeshwar Pal's family, additional Public Prosecutor, Surendra Prasad, Sinha said.