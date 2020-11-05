Objectionable post against Yogi Adityanath: Court says accused can't use social media for 2 years

The Allahabad High Court has banned a man from using social media for two years while granting him bail. His bail would be cancelled should he violates the prohibition.

Justice Siddharth also imposed conditions while granting him bail, “He will not use social media for a period of two years or till the conclusion of trial before the trial court, whichever is earlier. Breach of any of the bail conditions would result in the cancellation of the bail.”

The man, Akhilanand Rao, was arrested by Deoria police and imprisoned since May 12 this year for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other politicians.

He is also accused of having a false “status” (on social media) to get undue favour.

The police also claimed that over 11 cases are registered against the accused. Rao’s lawyer argued all of them are false cases.