Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, urges him to reduce tax charged by Centre on petrol, diesel

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the price hike in the petroleum products.

“In many states the price of petrol has already crossed rupees 100 per litre. I have come to learn that petrol and diesel prices were hiked by your government eight times from May 4 out of which six times in the month of June 2021 only and shockingly, four times in one week. This cruel price hike has affected the people adversely and has directly impacted the dangerously rising inflation in the country,” read the letter.

The Chief Minister also urged the Prime Minister to reduce the taxes charged by the Central Government to bring relief to the common people and also cited that due to price hike on petrol and diesel prices of daily used products and health-related products have also increased.

Meanwhile, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said that the TMC will hold agitations across the state over the price hike on July 10-11.

“The TMC will hold demonstrations at every block and town due to the price hike of petrol and diesel. On July 10 and 11 from 10 am to 4 pm there will be demonstrations across the state,” stated Partha.

Notably, despite the relaxation given, the bus owners couldn’t run their buses due to the price hike of petrol and diesel and daily commuters are facing problems in reaching their offices.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that the Trinamool Congress-run West Bengal government should first reduce the price of essential vegetables for the poor.

“Price of vegetables is rising and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has nothing to do with it. The TMC government should reduce the prices of not only vegetables but also of per unit consumption of electricity,” stated Ghosh.