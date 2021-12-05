Mamata Banerjee to visit north Bengal, likely to hold administrative-level meetings in several districts

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be on a three-day visit to North Bengal to hold administrative meetings in Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, owing to the bad weather, the Chief Minister will travel through Satabdi Express instead of the helicopter.

“After reaching Malda on Tuesday by road, she will reach Karnajora to hold an administrative meeting in Malda. On Wednesday, Mamata will hold a meeting in Berhampore and on December 9, an administrative meeting will be chaired by her at Krishnanagar,” said the TMC sources.

The TMC sources say that the chief minister will also visit Gangarampur in South Dinajpur and Raiganj in North Dinajpur. The sources also mentioned that the Chief Minister will attend a rally in Malda to promote communal harmony. Notably, in the recently concluded West Bengal Legislative Assembly polls, TMC managed to win 23 out of 54 seats.

It can be recalled that in the recent past, several BJP MPs and MLAs demanded separate statehood of North Bengal as according to them the Trinamool Congress government didn’t do anything to uplift the status of the people.

Soon after the demand, a political slugfest started between BJP and TMC after the latter slammed the saffron camp for divisive politics. In the last week of October, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee visited North Bengal to see the inundated areas thereafter constant thundering activities.

Addressing a meeting, Mamata slammed BJP for their alleged ‘divisive’ politics and demanded separate statehood of North Bengal. In October, the chief minister also announced a slew of developmental projects for North Bengal including tea gardens.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 09:18 PM IST