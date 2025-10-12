Mamata Banerjee Returns To North Bengal To Review Flood Situation - VIDEO |

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday had left for North Bengal to review the flood situation there.

Talking to the media, Mamata said that the reconstruction works at the affected areas have started.

“For every house, we have sanctioned Rs. 1.2 lakh each, and families of the deceased have been given Rs. 5 lakh each along with the job of a home guard to one of the family members. Relief kits have been delivered everywhere, and the remaining ones will also be distributed soon. The work at the Rohini landslide site has begun and will be completed in 5–6 days. The temporary bridge in Mirik will be completed in 7–8 days. Our administrative officials have been working very effectively throughout this process,” said Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that she will hold review meetings in north Bengal.

“I will go to Hansimara in Alipurduar, where I have a review meeting. I will call everyone and review the situation in Alipurduar district. After that, I will stay overnight in Hansimara, since it is not possible to travel through the hills at night. Then I will visit Nagrakata and Mirik. I will go to Darjeeling, where I will stay for one night because I have to hold a review meeting covering both Darjeeling and Kalimpong, as Mirik falls under Darjeeling district. Then on Friday I will return to Kolkata for Kali puja inauguration,” further mentioned Mamata.