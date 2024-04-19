‘Mamata Banerjee Called PM Modi A D**k’: BJP's Amit Malviya’s Shocking Claim On Day 1 Of Lok Sabha Polls; Shares Video

TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee | File photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT cell head, Amit Malviya, on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly using foul language against PM Modi.

Mamata, according to Malviya’s shocking claim on X, while addressing a public rally in Murshidabad, called PM Modi a “Dick”.

In the tweet, the BJP IT cell head said, “Although nothing better is expected of the foul mouthed Mamata Banerjee, but this time she has outdone herself. She abused the Prime Minister, again and used a sexist slang ‘Bara’, which means Dick. Earlier she had used the word ‘Bal’, meaning pubic hair.”

Malviya also posted the video of Mamata in which she can be allegedly heard saying the word ‘Bara’.

Watch the video here:

Although nothing better is expected of the foul mouthed Mamata Banerjee, but this time she has outdone herself. She abused the Prime Minister, again and used a sexist slang ‘Bara’, which means Dick. Earlier she had used the word ‘Bal’, meaning pubic hair.



Mamata Banerjee is free… pic.twitter.com/TB3NjNFtAa — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) April 19, 2024

“Mamata Banerjee is free to plummet to new lows in public discourse but she should stop playing the victim when she gets slammed in the kind of language she understands.No politician in contemporary times is as disgusting and abhorrent as Mamata Banerjee. But people of West Bengal have had enough of her. The polling in first phase will be a rude shock for the TMC,” said Malviya further.

Mamata slams Mithun Chakraborty

Mamata, on Friday, also criticised the actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty's decision to join the BJP. Addressing a public rally in Raiganj, the TMC supremo called Chakraborty a “big traitor from Bengal”, alleging that he had "submitted himself at the RSS office merely to safeguard his son."

BJP, TMC threatening people at polling booths: Congress

Meanwhile, amidst the first phase of voting in Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate from West Bengal's Cooch Behar, Piya Roy Chowdhury, cast her vote and claimed that the BJP and TMC are threatening people at the polling booths.

Unhappy with the Election Commission's work amid the elections, Piya Roy Chowdhury alleged that polling booths are witnessing violence and the elections are not being conducted in a proper way.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress candidate said, "Election Commission is not working in a proper way. The number of Central Force personnel that should have been allotted at every booth is not sufficient. And that is why, people are getting injured. Many people... are being threatened to cast a particular vote. And all this is being done by BJP and TMC. Congress is a peaceful group. And TMC and BJP are fighting among themselves..."

She also claimed that the polling booths are witnessing violence and hospitals are getting filled with injured people.

Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Friday across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories as the mega seven-phase electoral exercise commenced at 7:00 am. Voters will exercise their franchise until 6:00 pm.

Polling in the 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal will be held across all seven phases: April 19, April 26, May 4, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Cooch Behar is voting in the first phase on April 19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking his third consecutive term, while the opposition bloc-INDIA- a coalition of opposition parties formed to take on the BJP in the general elections, is eyeing ousting him from power. According to the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 1.87 lakh polling stations have been set up, while 18 lakh personnel have been deployed across the 102 constituencies going to the polls.