Mamata Banerjee appoints Ripun Bora as Assam TMC chief with immediate effect

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday appointed Ripun Bora as the State President of the AITC Assam unit. Ripun Bora who was former Assam Congress chief left the party and joined TMC on April 17.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee issued an official notice stating that Mamata Banerjee has appinted Ripun Bora as Assam's state party president with immediate effect.

After joining Trinamool Congress, Bora, a former Assam Minister and ex-Rajya Sabha member, tweeted: "From today I have started my new political journey!"

In his resignation letter to Congress' interim President Sonia Gandhi, he alleged that a section of Congress leaders in Assam have been in clandestine link with the ruling BJP leaders and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Congress leader, accompanied by his wife and son, met Trinamool's national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata and formally joined the party. Trinamool MPs Derek O'Brien and Susmita Dev, who was also in the Congress earlier, were also present.

Banerjee later tweeted: " Extending a very warm welcome to Shri Ripun Bora, a stalwart and skilled politician, who joined the AITC family today. We are extremely pleased to have you onboard and look forward to working together for the well-being of our people!"

Few days ago he also said that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banarjee is the "most suitable" opposition candidate for Prime Minister's post in the 2024 Lok Sabha General election because she is fighting alone aggressively against BJP.

Bora further said, "I have full respect for all the opposition leaders but considering the ground reality, I have seen Mamata Banerjee is the only one fighting aggressively against Modi." Bora further told ANI that she is a vastly experienced Chief Minister for the last three terms. "She was a Member of Parliament seven times. Even after the becoming Chief Minister, in the past one year, she have been trying without any break to unite all opposition right from KCR to Sharad Pawar to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and holding meetings to unite for one opposition front."

