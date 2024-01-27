Mallikarjun Kharge's Helicopter Gets Permission For Landing On Dehradun Ground After Congress Workers' Protest (Video)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | X

Dehradun, January 27: The helicopter of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge received permission for landing on police line ground in Dehradun after party's workers staged protest on Saturday, January 27. Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to address a public meeting in Dehradun in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand on January 28. The Congress party had sought permission to land Kharge's helicopter on police line ground in Dehradun.

However, the local police had reportedly denied permission for Kharge's chopper to land. Dehradun Superintendent of Police was of the view that police line ground does not fall under the helicopter landing zone. Hence, Kharge's chopper cannot be allowed to land, the police had said. However, the Congress said the ground has been used for chopper landing for many times in the past.

देहरादून में कल मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे का प्रोग्राम है। पुलिस ने उनके हेलीकॉप्टर लैंडिंग की परमिशन नहीं दी। नाराज कांग्रेस नेता DGP ऑफिस में धरने पर बैठ गए। पुलिस ने सबको खींच–खींचकर बाहर कर दिया। सूचना समाप्त... pic.twitter.com/2zGMaccjna — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 27, 2024

Kharge's Chopper Gets Permission

Angered over the denial of permission for landing, Congress workers staged a protest at the office of Uttarakhand DGP. Many workers sat at the staircase of the DGP office. However, the cops later removed them forcibly. Congress workers continued their protest outside the Uttarakhand police headquarters. Eventually, the police granted permission for Kharge's helicopter to land on police line ground.

Kharge's Dehradun Rally

Kharge's rally in Dehradun will kick-start the Congress campaign in Uttarakhand for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Scheduled Castes constitute about 19 per cent of the population of Uttarakhand. Considering the fact that Kharge was born in a Dalit family of Bidar district in Karnataka, the Congress hopes he will succeed in wooing Dalit voters.