 Mallikarjun Kharge's Helicopter Gets Permission For Landing On Dehradun Ground After Congress Workers' Protest (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMallikarjun Kharge's Helicopter Gets Permission For Landing On Dehradun Ground After Congress Workers' Protest (Video)

Mallikarjun Kharge's Helicopter Gets Permission For Landing On Dehradun Ground After Congress Workers' Protest (Video)

Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to address a public meeting in Dehradun in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand on January 28.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | X

Dehradun, January 27: The helicopter of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge received permission for landing on police line ground in Dehradun after party's workers staged protest on Saturday, January 27. Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to address a public meeting in Dehradun in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand on January 28. The Congress party had sought permission to land Kharge's helicopter on police line ground in Dehradun.

However, the local police had reportedly denied permission for Kharge's chopper to land. Dehradun Superintendent of Police was of the view that police line ground does not fall under the helicopter landing zone. Hence, Kharge's chopper cannot be allowed to land, the police had said. However, the Congress said the ground has been used for chopper landing for many times in the past.

Read Also
'Efforts On To Keep Everyone United’: Mallikarjun Kharge Amid Bihar Political Crisis
article-image

Kharge's Chopper Gets Permission

Angered over the denial of permission for landing, Congress workers staged a protest at the office of Uttarakhand DGP. Many workers sat at the staircase of the DGP office. However, the cops later removed them forcibly. Congress workers continued their protest outside the Uttarakhand police headquarters. Eventually, the police granted permission for Kharge's helicopter to land on police line ground.

Read Also
Watch Video: ‘BJP Goons’ Allegedly Attack Congress’s Bharat Jodo Nayay Yatra In Assam’s...
article-image

Kharge's Dehradun Rally

Kharge's rally in Dehradun will kick-start the Congress campaign in Uttarakhand for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Scheduled Castes constitute about 19 per cent of the population of Uttarakhand. Considering the fact that Kharge was born in a Dalit family of Bidar district in Karnataka, the Congress hopes he will succeed in wooing Dalit voters.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Political Turmoil: Nitish Kumar Refuses To Take Call From Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Bihar Political Turmoil: Nitish Kumar Refuses To Take Call From Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

'Where Is My Bottle?': Pakistani Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Thrashes Staff Member With Slipper...

'Where Is My Bottle?': Pakistani Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Thrashes Staff Member With Slipper...

Mallikarjun Kharge's Helicopter Gets Permission For Landing On Dehradun Ground After Congress...

Mallikarjun Kharge's Helicopter Gets Permission For Landing On Dehradun Ground After Congress...

Uttarakhand: Maharashtra's Fab 4 Hoist 75 Flags Atop Kedarkantha Peak On Republic Day

Uttarakhand: Maharashtra's Fab 4 Hoist 75 Flags Atop Kedarkantha Peak On Republic Day

Delhi Crime: Man Stabbed, Shot By 4 ‘Friends’ In Shastri Park After Drinking Alcohol Together;...

Delhi Crime: Man Stabbed, Shot By 4 ‘Friends’ In Shastri Park After Drinking Alcohol Together;...