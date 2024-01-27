'Efforts On To Keep Everyone United’: Mallikarjun Kharge Amid Bihar Political Crisis

Mallikarjun Kharge | File

Kalaburagi: Amid political uncertainty in Bihar and speculations that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could again join hands with BJP and leave the INDIA bloc, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that efforts are on to keep the constituents of opposition bloc INDIA united.

Talking to reporters at the Kalaburagi airport, Kharge said he had written letters to all in the bloc in this regard including West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

On speculation that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may quit today, Kharge said: "I don't have information regarding Nitish's resignation. I even don't know whether he had met the Governor.”

"If democracy has to survive, we have to be united": Kharge

"If democracy has to survive, we have to be united. Our efforts are in that direction," he said.

"Those interested in saving democracy will not change their minds and will stay with us," he added further.

"Let us see what will happen, our effort is to unite everyone. I have spoken with Mamata Banerjee, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Sitaram Yechury. If we unite, we will give a good fight, and the INDIA alliance will be a success. Those who are interested in saving democracy will not change their minds and will stay with us," he said.

There has been political uncertainty in Bihar months before the Lok Sabha polls with JD-U and RJD - key parties of the ruling Mahagathbandhan government in the state holding hectic parleys amid perceived differences. The BJP has also consulted its leaders in the state.

Several NDA leaders including former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi have indicated that JD (U) is likely to break ranks with RJD.

If Nitish Kumar crosses over, this would be the fourth time he would be switching sides.