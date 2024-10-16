 Major Relief For Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu As ED Gives Him Clean Chit In ₹371-Crore Skill Development Scam
The alleged scam had led to his arrest last year based on a CID investigation instituted by the Jagan Reddy’s government.

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
N Chandrababu Naidu | File

In a major relief for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, the Enforcement Directorate gave him a clean chit on Tuesday in the alleged Rs 371 crore skill development corporation scam.

The alleged scam had led to his arrest last year based on a CID investigation instituted by the Jagan Reddy’s government. 

Naidu had to spend over 50 days behind bars before securing bail on Oct 31 2023. 

Reports suggest that the ED invoked the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to temporarily attach assets worth Rs 23.5 crore belonging to Designtech Systems Private Ltd and others named in the chargesheet. 

However, it said there was nothing to link Naidu to alleged misappropriation of funds in the skill and entrepreneurship development project in partnership with Siemens.

