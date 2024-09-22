Chandrababu Naidu: Will Ensure Temples' Sanctity

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu | ANI Photo

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday assured that his government would accord top priority to protect, preserve the sanctity of temples and respect the sentiments of the devotees and would take stringent steps towards this. He said each and every religion has certain sanctity, traditions, and customs and it is the responsibility of the government to protect them.

Speaking informally to media persons at the party office here, Chandrababu Naidu said, “During the past regime, a lot of irregularities took place in temple administration in the state. No action was taken against those who broke the statue of Lord Ram at Sriramteertham Temple. Many such incidents took place all over the state, but the then government did not take any action. The past regime had played with the sentiments of the people. They have destroyed the Polavaram irrigation project and Amaravati capital city. They ruthlessly silenced those who raised the issue. They launched a counterattack on those who questioned the government.”

When the National Diary Development Board gave a report on the poor quality of Tirumala Laddu, instead of explaining why this happened they are trying to spread fake reports and baseless allegations.

“Where will one get quality ghee at a price of Rs 320 per KG? What is the logic in having reverse tendering in making Srivari laddu? While taking decisions pertaining to the most sacred place like Tirumala one should act with care and caution. The YSRCP leaders are shamelessly talking about diversionary tactics. After we assumed power, I asked the new TTD EO to totally clean up the administration. He has taken several measures in this regard. The quality of laddus have improved. Several companies supplying ghee were blacklisted. For quality laddus, ghee is again being procured from Nandini Milk in Karnataka. Lord Balaji made me talk about the low-quality laddus.”

Chandrababu Naidu said after discussing with dharmic scholars, Seers of several Peethams, and other relevant people, measures to be taken to purify the TTD would be decided. Former TTD Chairman Subba Reddy and others have thrown to wind all the traditions, and customs of the TTD. Jagan himself erected a Tirumala set in his house and mislead the people as though he visited Tirumala and participated in the rituals.? He said there is traditionally and historically unique in Tirumala, recalling how attempts were made to make a laddu as tasty and aromatic as the Tirumala laddu but everyone failed.

For the Ayodhya Sriram Lalla temple inauguration, they took workers making Laddu at Tirumala to Ayodhya to make a similar Laddu but they failed. People in Ayodhya told me about this, he said. Jagan’s father Rajasekhara Reddy tried to destroy five hills out of Seven Hills, but he could not do it and nor survived to make such statements again.