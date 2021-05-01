Major issue of oxygen in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal questions Centre for providing less amount of oxygen, asks how will this work?

As Delhi continues to battle with the scarcity of oxygen amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal has urged the Centre and other decision makers to provide adequate amount of oxygen to the capital city. The CM said, "I request the decision-makers with folded hands to provide oxygen to Delhi."

Despite being informed that Delhi requires 976 tons of oxygen daily the city has been allotted only 490 tons of oxygen. Yesterday, Delhi received only 312 tons of oxygen. The CM asked that how will it work if so less amount of oxygen is provided.

Owing to a crisis situation in the Union Territory, the CM besides urging the Centre had also written to the other states, industrialists to provide adequate oxygen if available. Many hospitals in Delhi have issued SOS alerts as most of them are running out of oxygen due to which the treatments of COVID-19 patirnts is being halted resulting to a rise in deaths.

On Saturday morning, several hospitals sounded the alarm over dwindling supplies, even as others reported deaths purportedly due to the dwindling supplies.

According to reports, oxygen supply ran out at Delhi's Batra Hospital at around 12.45 pm. However, the hospital only received supplies over an hour later. Several individuals including one doctor reportedly died in the hospital during this time.