Maintain caution, strict surveillance to fully overcome COVID-19 pandemic: Centre to states

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday asked all states and Union Territories to maintain caution and strict surveillance to fully overcome the pandemic, as it extended the COVID-19 guidelines till March 31.

In a letter to chief secretaries of all states and UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla urged the officials to ensure the compliance of the guidelines.

"As you are aware, the number of active and new cases in the country has substantially declined over the last few months. However, there is need for maintaining caution and strict surveillance to as to fully overcome the pandemic," he said.

"All activities have been permitted, subject to following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), issued by respective administrative ministry and department as well as the SOPs, which are to be issued by the states and UTs," Bhalla wrote.