Mahua Moitra's 'math lesson' for Nirmala Sitharaman gets Shashi Tharoor's thumbs up

India had been in a state of lockdown since the end of March. People have been asked to stay at home and practice social distancing. Most businesses have been shut, as have public spaces and all other non-essential agencies.

In such a situation, many now face a rather grim financial situation. For many people belonging to the poorer segments of society, there is neither an abundance of available funds, nor are employment opportunities available at present.

On Thursday, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra put forward a suggestion for the Finance Minister. She suggested that ESI (Employees' State Insurance), PF (Provident Fund) and BOCW cess be utilised to pay bottom 5 crore families for the next three months.

In her "quick math lesson" for Sitharaman, Moitra said:

"Over ₹75,000 cr in ESI

Over ₹40,000 cr in unclaimed PF

Over ₹35,000 cr in BOCW cess

= ₹150,000 cr

Enough to pay ₹7500 each to bottom 5cr families for next 3 months & have change to spare

Will ensure 25cr people will be looked after"