Mahua Moitra, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shashi Tharoor Share Screenshots Sent By Apple Notifying 'State-Sponsored Attackers' Targeting MPs iPhone

New Delhi: Member of Parliaments (MP) Mahua Moitra and Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday (October 31) shared screenshots sent to them by Apple in which the California-based company warned them about "state-sponsored attackers" targeting their iPhone.

"Apple believes you are being targeted by state- sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID. These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do."

"If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone. While it's possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously," read the message by Apple.

The MPs also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share screenshots of the message received by Apple.

Received text & email from Apple warning me Govt trying to hack into my phone & email. @HMOIndia - get a life. Adani & PMO bullies - your fear makes me pity you. @priyankac19 - you, I , & 3 other INDIAns have got it so far . pic.twitter.com/2dPgv14xC0 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 31, 2023

"So not just me but also @MahuaMoitra has received this warning from Apple. Will @HMOIndia investigate?," tweeted Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

So not just me but also @MahuaMoitra has received this warning from Apple. Will @HMOIndia investigate? https://t.co/aS01YQpRpB — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 31, 2023

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also received the message from Apple about the "threat" and tweeted, "Received from an Apple ID, threat-notifications@apple.com, which I have verified. Authenticity confirmed. Glad to keep underemployed officials busy at the expenses of taxpayers like me! Nothing more important to do?"

Received from an Apple ID, threat-notifications@apple.com, which I have verified. Authenticity confirmed. Glad to keep underemployed officials busy at the expenses of taxpayers like me! Nothing more important to do?@PMOIndia @INCIndia @kharge @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/5zyuoFmaIa — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 31, 2023

(This is breaking news. More details to follow)

