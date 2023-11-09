Mahua Moitra Cash-For-Query Case: In 6:4 Verdict, Ethics Committee Recommends Expulsion Of TMC MP From Lok Sabha

TMC MP Mahua Moitra | PTI

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Thursday recommended the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra from the House in the "cash-for-query" matter, sources said.

The committee, headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, met here and adopted its report recommending her expulsion.

After the meeting, Sonkar told reporters that six members of the panel supported adoption of the report and four opposed it.

Report to be send to Lok Sabha Speaker for further action

Sources said the panel recommended Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha. The report will now be sent to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for further action.

The committee has earlier heard Moitra, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who filed the complaint against her, and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai.

Based on information shared by Dehadrai, the BJP MP accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Moitra has denied the charge of receiving any pecuniary benefit.

