e-Paper Get App

Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopalkrishna turns down opposition parties' request to contest presidential election

Saurav WalimbeUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Gopalkrishna Gandhi |

In the latest development in the Presidential election, Mahatma Gandhi's grandson, Gopalkrishna Gandhi has turned down opposition parties' request to contest the election, according to NDTV report.

The 77-year-old is the third political person after Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah to have withdrawn their names as probable opposition nominees for the July elections.

"Several esteemed leaders of the Opposition have done me the honour of thinking of me for the Opposition's candidature in the upcoming elections for the highest office of Rashtrapati. I am most grateful to them. But having considered the matter deeply I see that the Opposition's candidate should be one who will generate a national consensus and a national atmosphere beside Opposition unity. I feel there will be others who will do this far better than I," Gandhi said.

The process to elect a new president began on June 15. The last date for filing of nominations is June 29. The polls, if necessary, will be held on July 18 and the counting on July.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaMahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopalkrishna turns down opposition parties' request to contest presidential election

RECENT STORIES

'PM Modi should ask his friend Abbas if Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet were right': AIMIM chief...

'PM Modi should ask his friend Abbas if Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet were right': AIMIM chief...

Japan court upholds ban on same-sex marriage, in setback for LGBTQ rights

Japan court upholds ban on same-sex marriage, in setback for LGBTQ rights

Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopalkrishna turns down opposition parties' request to contest...

Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopalkrishna turns down opposition parties' request to contest...

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Voting of of 285 legislators ends, counting at 5 pm

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Voting of of 285 legislators ends, counting at 5 pm

Maharashtra MLC polls: Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik denied temporary release to cast vote

Maharashtra MLC polls: Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik denied temporary release to cast vote