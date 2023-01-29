Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: 10 inspirational quotes by the 'Father of the Nation'

Mahatma Gandhi | File

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, one of the most recognised names in the history of India’s freedom struggle was shot by a right-wing fanatic, Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948. During the days leading to the Mahatma’s death, he had been fasting in protest of the violence and massacre that had spread over the nation after the creation of Pakistan.

He was a strong supporter of maintaining India as a secular and a non-violent nation due to which he had been facing criticism. For Gandhi, democracy had to be based on the principles of equality for all irrespective of religion, caste and class.

Gandhi was born on 2nd October 1869 in Porbandar.

He is known for strengthening India's Independence movement through non-violent methods. Mahatma Gandhi claimed that violence can bring no good to any society.

On his 74th death anniversary, which is also celebrated as Martyrs Day, here are some of his quotes on democracy, secularism and non-violence.

"Non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind. It is mightier than the mightiest weapon of destruction devised by the ingenuity of man."



"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes"

"Civil disobedience becomes a sacred duty when the state becomes lawless or corrupt"

"Death for me would be a glorious deliverance rather than that I should be a helpless witness of the destruction of India, Hinduism, Sikhism and Islam"

"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others"

"An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind"

"Peace will not come out of a clash of arms but out of justice lived and done by unarmed nations in the face of odds"

"In a gentle way, you can shake the world"

"A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes"

