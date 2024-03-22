Maharashtra: State Congress President Nana Patole Accuses BJP Govt Of Freezing Accounts & Democracy

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole | PTI

State Congress President Nana Patole alleged on Friday that the Modi government has not only frozen the accounts of the Congress party but also frozen democracy in the country. He appealed to citizens that the 2024 election is to save the constitution and democracy. Further in his allegations, he said that the BJP and Narendra Modi are playing dirty tricks because they don't have the courage to fight straight against opposition parties. "They are taking help from central agencies to finish the opposition. As part of the conspiracy, they arrested Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal," Patole further alleged.

Patole Accuses BJP of Using Income Tax Freeze To Restrict Congress's Electoral Participation

In Patole's further allegation he said, "To restrict Congress from contesting elections, the Income Tax Department has frozen accounts. The BJP has an agenda of one nation, one election, and no opposition parties". Patole targeted the BJP, saying that it is working on the model of China and Russia; they want only one political party in the country. There is no place for opposition in this model; therefore, the BJP is putting full efforts into finishing all opposition parties using central investigating agencies. Patole called Income Tax a BJP party worker and alleged that it played a trick by freezing all bank accounts of Congress.

Congress Questions IT Department's Actions

No political party pays income tax but notice was issued only to Congress party. Why the IT department has not shown courage to take action against BJP like they took action againstCongress. The matter was 2017-18 when Congress party received Rs 210 Crores in the form of donation. Congress MPs had donated Rs 14.49 lakh cash.showing this reason IT had imposed 106 percent penalty to Congress government and withdrew Rs 115 Cr forcefully.

Congress Accuses BJP Of Electoral Irregularities

"Despite knowing that political parties never pay income tax, the Modi government sent notices for the assessment year 1993-94 when Sitaram Kesari was the Congress chief. Has the BJP ever paid taxes? It shows how the BJP is playing cheap-level politics in the country. The Congress party will go to court, but by then the Lok Sabha elections will have ended," claims Patole. "On one hand, they are blocking funds of opposition parties, and on the other hand, the BJP is collecting crores of extortion money through electoral bonds. Many shell companies have donated money to the BJP. The BJP can now see their defeat, so this is their last struggle to win the elections," Patole added. "We will not stop until we restore democracy in the country.", he further said.