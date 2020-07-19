Maharashtra sees record single day spike in COVID-19 cases; total tally crosses 3.1 lakh

Some time ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic raged, Maharashtra had emerged as the single worst affected state in India. The state which recently hit the 3 lakh mark for positive cases has now recorded yet another unfortunate milestone.

On Sunday, the state saw a record single day spike in cases, with more than 9,500 people testing positive. According to the state health department, there were 9,518 new cases on Sunday, even as 258 people passed away and 3906 were discharged. Incidentally, this is the first time the state had breached the 9,000-mark in a single day.

Within the state Pune recorded the highest number of cases on Sunday, with more than 1,800 people testing positive. This was followed by Mumbai which recorded more than 1,000 new cases.

The total number of positive cases in the state has now risen to 3,10,455 including 1,69,569 discharged and 11,854 deaths.